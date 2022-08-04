OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Deals

Save Big on Eyewear and Contacts With Glasses USA

Buy one, get one free, plus 60% off, free shipping and more. These deals end Aug. 31.
Two pairs of glasses
Glasses USA

Glasses USA has some great deals going on this month. Snag some last-minute summer shades or get ready for the new school year with some stylish frames. Glasses USA has great options to choose from for every taste and budget. Don't like what you ordered? Glasses USA offers 100% money-back guarantee, one-year limited warranty and free shipping on returns and exchanges. 

Check it out at Glasses USA

Save 60% and get free shipping:

By using the code DEAL60 at checkout, you can get 60% off frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with the basic prescription lenses. You also get free shipping with this offer. However, it does not include premium eyewear, sale items, contact lenses, or children's frames.

Buy one, get one free:

Use the code BOGOFREE, and you can get a second pair of glasses (of equal or lesser value) for free. Your order can include one premium frame and the discount will be applied to the cheaper of the two pairs of glasses. Choose from sunglasses or regular frames. This offer does not include children's frames or contacts. 

Save 25% off contact lenses:

Looking for some contacts instead? With the code CONTACT25, you can save 25% off of your contact lens order. This includes Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and more. You also receive free shipping with this deal. 

Check out more eyewear sales going on now: Best Online Glasses and Contacts Deals

