Save Big on Clothing With Black Friday Deals From DSW, Boden and Others
Upgrade your wardrobe for less this holiday season.
There are so many great deals floating around during Black Friday week. Many retailers, including Calvin Klein, DSW and Carhartt, are all offering steep discounts right now. If you've been eyeing that perfect jacket or a new pair of shoes, this is the perfect time to hit that checkout button. And if you're looking for a gift for someone on your holiday shopping list, there are several great options to choose from too.
Adidas is offering up to 70% off thousands of styles this Black Friday. This Adicolor down regen hooded puffer is on that list and it's currently on sale for $175, down from its original $250 price tag. The jacket is available in a few colors, including eye-catching collegiate green and night indigo. There's also a black option, which is super sleek.
Boden is offering 40% off its full-price items plus 20% off items that are already on sale. Simply use code E3N4 to activate your savings. This women's Chiltern parka is a great option to consider as a gift to yourself or a special someone. The jacket retails for $260 but with the code, you'll be able to pick it up for $208.
Calvin Klein is known for its iconic underwear ads but the brand also makes clothing, including jackets. This utility denim jacket is currently on sale and it's one of the best we've seen. The jacket is minimal but stylish. It usually retails for $228 but can be purchased for just $66 during CK's Black Friday sale. The only downside here is the lack of color options, it only comes in black.
It's hoodie season and you can never have too many in your closet. During Black Friday, Carhartt is offering up to 40% off its clothing, including this loose-fit graphic hoodie. This hoodie comes in over 20 colors, which means you can grab a few and save big during the sale.
Dr. Martens is another iconic brand when it comes to boots. On a regular day, these boots are on the pricey side but not today. Dr. Martens is having a huge Black Friday sale with up to 40% off its sale styles. The 1460 Mono Milled Nubuck is included in this week's sale and can be picked up for $108, which is $72 off the original retail price.
Shoes can make or break an outfit but you don't have to worry about a fashion faux pas with DSW's Black Friday sale. DSW has countless options when it comes to shoes and they're all on sale. Using code BLACKFRIDAY will get you 30% off your purchase. These men's hiking boots typically retail for $170 but it's currently on sale for $119. With the code, you'll get an additional $32 off the sale price.
