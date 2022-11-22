Save Between 25% and 60% During Stanley's Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cocoa and cider are like warm hugs during the holiday season. And don't get me started on soup. But you don't just have to enjoy these things cuddled up by the fireplace. Whether you need to fortify yourself with caffeine on the way to work, want to bring your creature comforts with you into the wild or are just looking for great gifts for the travelers on your holiday shopping list, Stanley has loads of early Black Friday deals, with discounts up to 60% on select items now through Dec. 5.

We've highlighted a few deals below to get you started. Each of these make great gifts and cost less than $25 right now, but be sure to shop the at Stanley to find exactly what you need to plan your next adventure. Just keep in mind that if you see something you like, you should grab it before it's gone -- several popular items have already begun to sell out.

The comes in a variety of colors and sizes, and right now you can get the 30-ounce model for $23, saving you $8 off the list price. It keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, and iced beverages can last even longer. And for kids, you might want to invest in the 17-ounce . It is currently discounted by $7, bringing the price to just $20. It will keep your child's drink cold up to 10 hours (and up to 30 if iced), ensuring your child can stay hydrated throughout the school day.

For the commuter who is always on the go, the 16-ounce might be the best option. It's 33% lighter than Stanley's standard stainless steel drinkware and has a low-profile, leakproof lid for easy transport. Hot drinks will stay hot for up to 6 hours, and cold drinks will stay cold for up to 8 hours. Select colors are marked down to $23.

And if you're looking to stretch your wallet a little further, you might want to splurge on the . Whether you're hanging out around a fire pit in your backyard, tailgating at a sporting event or traveling with friends, this 6-piece kit makes it easy to share, no matter the occasion. Regularly $41, this set is discounted to $29.

