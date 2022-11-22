Save Up to 45% Off Sitewide With Black Friday Deals at Solo Stove

Don't let winter weather trap you inside. Portable fire pits can travel with you to turn a backyard or patio space into a cozy gathering place for friends and family. And with Black Friday fast approaching, Solo Stove has made it more affordable to snag one for your home (or put under the tree for someone else to enjoy). Right now you can save up to 45% sitewide, making it a great time to invest in a fire pit or stock up on accessories.

If you want to grab a portable fire pit for a low price, the ultracompact is a good option. Our pick for best mini fire pit, this model is small, but it gets the job done. And while $120 might sound like a lot, it is currently marked down to $80, making this a great time to snag one. And if you're looking to pick up one for you and one for under the tree, There is currently an additional buy one, get one half-off deal.

Now if you're searching for a robust fire pit, you'll want to invest in the . It's our pick for best smokeless fire pit. Plus it's portable and comes with both an ash pan and base plate, along with a free carrying case, so that the airflow to the pit won't be clogged and you can transport it easily. It's also low smoke and won't leave a mess on the ground for you to clean up later. It's regularly $400, but it's currently discounted to $225, saving you $175.

This $200 is the perfect accessory for your Solo Stove, and right now it's marked down to just $125. There's a log poker, a log grabber and a set of four roasting sticks, and each is made of heavy-duty stainless steel. The grabber and the poker are each angled, which makes it easier to adjust and add logs to the pit without leaning directly over the flames. The sticks have dual prongs, which allow greater control and stability while you warm your snacks.

There's also a stainless steel that prevents sparks from escaping the fire pit. The two-piece design allows you to remove the top to add more wood as needed, while still keeping the shield in place. And right now you can save $45 on it, bringing the price to $155.

If you'd prefer getting a bundle, there's an excellent package available for just $356, which is a $250 discount. It includes the , a removable base plate and ash pan, a ranger shield, stand and lid, a waterproof cover to protect the pit from rain or snow and a carrying case.

Not only do fire pits provide lighting and warmth for those cold winter nights, but you can also roast marshmallows, hot dogs and other snacks when you have the right accessories. So if you'd like to spend s'more time with your family this holiday season, check out available at Solo Stove.

