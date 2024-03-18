Save an Incredible $250 on the Popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Here

The latest Samsung smartwatches might be the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, but the popular Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains a great option for most people, especially when one can be had for a great price. With two colors and different configurations to choose from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro looks pretty sharp and right now, it's available at a price you can't afford to ignore.

Best Buy is currently offering a massive $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That discount means the GPS-only version is just $200, down from the usual $450, while the LTE version will set you back $250, down from the usual price of $500. Both models are available in two different colorways as well so all you have to do is pick the best one for you and get your order in now, before it's too late.

Although it may be an older model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still one of our overall favorite Android smartwatches on the market right now. It features a rugged titanium case, is waterproof down to 50 meters and has sports modes for running, swimming, cycling and more so it can handle even your most extreme adventures. Plus, it can provide you with a detailed breakdown of your body's composition and monitor your sleep patterns, plus it has built-in GPS navigation. Internally, it's equipped with 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM for smooth performance, as well as a 590-mAh battery that can last for up to 80 hours on a single charge (or 20 hours with GPS tracking enabled).

