Save an Extra 20% Off at Nike With This Valentine's Deal
NIke is showing the love for Valentine's Day by offering an extra 20% off for Nike members -- and signing up is free.
Valentine's Day is around the corner, and you can show your feet some love with a new pair of kicks from Nike. The iconic brand is offering members an extra 20% off a wide selection of shoes and apparel at Nike.com. That makes it easier afford treating yourself or your sweetie, and there are a ton of styles and sizes available. Just sign in and use promo code HEART at checkout to score the additional savings. This offer expires Feb. 6, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of this deal.
Originally $150, Nike's Metcon 9 men's shoes are just $84 with this deal. Or snag the Nike Invincible 3. They're down to $115, which saves you $65 on the list price. Even these Air Jordan 1 midtops are down to just $75. The Nike Free RN 2018 women's running shoes are also heavily discounted, bringing the price to just $57 with the coupon code applied. There are hundreds of other styles, along with options for kids and plenty of workout apparel. And the discount applies to all items in your cart that qualify for the sale, so you can stock up on everything you need as we head into spring.
If you're not a member yet, don't stress. Signing up is quick and easy, and once you're a member, you'll get access to perks like member-only deals (including this one) as well as free shipping on orders over $50.
Need more ideas for a great gift that won't break the bank? We've gathered a wide variety of Valentine's Day deals on tech, home goods, beauty and other gifts your special someone will love.
