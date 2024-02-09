X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get a Whopping 25% Off Nike Sneakers and Clothing This Week

This iconic brand makes some of the most popular sneakers and apparel on the planet. Upgrade your wardrobe with an exclusive 25% off.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Nike Sneakers
Nike/CNET

Whether you're someone who needs a new pair of running shoes or just fancy a new pair of sneakers, Nike is one brand that is impossible to ignore thanks to its popular models and iconic silhouettes. It's also a company known for its apparel, including sports gear for kids -- but it isn't always the cheapest. Unless you happen to have an exclusive discount code that you can use, that is.

Right now we have the hookup with a full 25% off a whole range of Nike products ranging from jackets to shorts, sports bras and, yes, footwear -- there's even plenty of Jordan stuff available, too. All you have to do is remember to enter the discount code AFF25 when checking out. We'd also suggest making sure that you get your order in soon, with this deal running now through Feb. 15. Miss that date and you'll have to pay the original prices, unfortunately.

See at Nike

There are so many great deals here that we can't list them all, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some deals worth pointing to. The Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature are a gorgeous pair of shoes that would normally retail for $90 but can be yours now for just $68.

The deals continue, too. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE women's shoes are already discounted to $102, but if you enter our code that price falls to just $76. The discounts don't just include shoes, with the Nike Solo Swoosh zip top now just $79. There are tons of other apparel choices in this sale as well so make sure to check out the full collection before placing any orders.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image