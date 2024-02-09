Get a Whopping 25% Off Nike Sneakers and Clothing This Week

Whether you're someone who needs a new pair of running shoes or just fancy a new pair of sneakers, Nike is one brand that is impossible to ignore thanks to its popular models and iconic silhouettes. It's also a company known for its apparel, including sports gear for kids -- but it isn't always the cheapest. Unless you happen to have an exclusive discount code that you can use, that is.

Right now we have the hookup with a full 25% off a whole range of Nike products ranging from jackets to shorts, sports bras and, yes, footwear -- there's even plenty of Jordan stuff available, too. All you have to do is remember to enter the discount code AFF25 when checking out. We'd also suggest making sure that you get your order in soon, with this deal running now through Feb. 15. Miss that date and you'll have to pay the original prices, unfortunately.

There are so many great deals here that we can't list them all, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some deals worth pointing to. The Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature are a gorgeous pair of shoes that would normally retail for $90 but can be yours now for just $68.

The deals continue, too. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE women's shoes are already discounted to $102, but if you enter our code that price falls to just $76. The discounts don't just include shoes, with the Nike Solo Swoosh zip top now just $79. There are tons of other apparel choices in this sale as well so make sure to check out the full collection before placing any orders.