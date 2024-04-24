Save 80% on a New Band for Your Google Pixel Watch

Whether you're looking to replace your Google Pixel watch band or add another band to your collection, this deal is perfect for you. For a limited time only, you can save 80% on the active band. This band usually retails for $50 but is on sale right now for only $10. This is definitely a sale you do not want to miss if you're a frequent Google Pixel watch wearer, so act fast to get yours.

This deal applies only to the Google Pixel active band in the color charcoal, though Amazon is offering decent discounts on a few colors of the woven band right now as well. The active band is made out of a synthetic rubber called fluoroelastomer and is secured with a tang buckle clasp. It's sweat and water resistant, making it perfect to wear during any workout. The band is made by Google as well, ensuring high quality and durability.

If you're looking to upgrade your Pixel watch too, check out these top deals on the Pixel watch happening right now.