Save 50% On This Lego Ford Mustang Kit Starting Nov. 8 at Walmart

With Black Friday coming in just a few short weeks, many have already started planning for the holiday shopping season. But bargain hunters looking to jump in before the big day can find early discounts at various retailers. Lego remains a popular toy for all ages, and with Walmart set to drop the price of the Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 playset down to $25, it's a good time to invest in a new kit. That's a 50% discount on its list price and $15 less than the current markdown at Walmart or $12 less than the current sale price at Amazon.

But this deal isn't available just yet. You'll have to wait for Walmart's Black Friday sale -- which officially drops Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET -- for this offer to go live. However, Walmart Plus members can get an early start, with access to the sale beginning at noon ET.

This 544-piece set is a great kit for car enthusiasts or kids and teens who are interested in a more complex build. As such, this toy is recommended for children aged 9 and up. It has two pull-back motors included in the set, which means this lime green Lego Ford Mustang can take off after you put together -- just pull back and release the build once it's completed. And with the AR Plus app, kids can take advantage of augmented reality features like racing, completing challenges and more.

This is a solid option for older kids that enjoy Lego -- especially at just $25. And for other hands-on holiday gifts, check out our roundup of popular STEM toys to keep your kids engaged while they play.