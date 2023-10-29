Save $40 on the 2023 Echo Show 5 and Get a Free Color-Changing Smart Bulb

If you're looking to grab some smart devices to make your day-to-day life a little easier, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon makes some of our overall favorite smart displays on the market, and right now you can pick up its latest third-gen Echo Show 5 for just $50, which already saves you $40 compared with the usual price. Plus, this deal comes with a free color-changing smart bulb, bumping the total savings up to $53. However, there's no set expiration for this bundle deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The compact 2023 Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and comes equipped with a 2MP camera, so you can use it to stream videos, video chat with loved ones and even check in remotely with a live video feed. And with a built-in microphone, you can also use it to check the weather, set timers, update you calendar and much more totally hands-free. Plus, it functions as the hub of your smart home and can control any other Alexa-enabled devices on your network. That includes the AmazonBasics smart bulb that's included in this bundle, which is dimmable, has 16 preset color options and even allows you to set custom routines. The Echo Show 5 also doubles as digital picture frame when it's not in use and has plenty of privacy features like a built-in camera shutter to help give you peace of mind.

