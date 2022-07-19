Save $40 On Shark's Navigator Lift-Away Pro Upright Vacuum, Making It Just $160

If you're looking for a powerful vacuum cleaner with great suction, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro is a great choice. It also has lift-away capabilities, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas like stairs.

With the , one tool can help you clean your whole house, and right now, Amazon has discounted this vacuum to $160, saving you $40 off the list price.

This vacuum cleaner not only tackles tough messes on carpet and hard floors, but it also takes on all your above-floor messes with its detachable Lift-Away pod. Whether you need to clean debris off your stairs or want to clear dust and cobwebs away from drapes, blinds and high corners of your home, this vac has you covered.

This vacuum is lightweight and features advanced swivel steering, which allows you to more easily maneuver around furniture. It also features an extra-large dust cup so that you can clean for longer periods without having to stop and empty the bin.

Plus, it comes with a Pet Power Brush accessory to tackle pet hair on furniture and other tough-to-clean spaces, and an 8-inch crevice tool that will help reach high areas and tight corners the upright can't grab. A completely sealed HEPA system captures over 99.9% of dust and allergens of 0.3 micron or larger, helping you breathe a little easier.

This vacuum is corded, so you will have to consider where your outlets are when using this device. However, if you're looking for a versatile tool that can handle it all, this is a solid deal.

