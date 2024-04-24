Save $300 on This Excellent Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum Today

Vacuuming is one of those things that needs to happen but isn't something that the majority of people enjoy. But there are ways to make it less laborious, and having the right tool for the job is one way to do just that. Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum is a solid option and is designed for both hard floors and carpet, and would normally sell for around $500, but today it can be yours with a massive $300 savings.

Walmart is now selling the Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum for just $200, a price that makes it impossible to ignore. However, with no indication of when the deal will end, we would definitely suggest that buyers place an order soon to avoid any chance of missing out.

One of the best cordless vacuum deals around right now, the Tineco Pure One S12 has a lot going for it, starting with compact and lightweight construction that makes it easier to maneuver. The large LED display shows the current battery level as well as which mode is active. That's where you'll receive warnings if the brush roller is tangled or the air channel is blocked, too.

In terms of other features, the Pure One S12 can run for up to 50 minutes of continuous cleaning per charge, while manual mode offers up to 145 watts of suction. There's even a smart app that can be used for performance monitoring, maintenance reminders, and more. And all for a price that has to be seen to be believed.