Save $300 on the Tineco Pure One S12 Cordless Stick Vacuum While You Still Can

Vacuuming isn't something that most of us enjoy, but we can at least try to find a way to make it less annoying. Having the right tool for the job is one way to do that, and the Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum is one example of just that. This vacuum is designed for both hard floors and carpet, and would normally sell for around $500 – but today it can be yours with a massive $300 savings.

That's right, Walmart is now selling the Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum for just $200, a price that makes it impossible to ignore. We don't have any idea how long this price will remain available, but we doubt it will be all that long. With that in mind, we would strongly suggest that you consider placing your order today if you want to take advantage of such a large savings.

One of the best cordless vacuum deals around right now, the Tineco Pure One S12 has a lot going for it, starting with compact and lightweight construction that makes it easier to maneuver. The large LED display shows the current battery level as well as which mode is active. That's where you'll receive warnings if the brush roller is tangled or the air channel is blocked, too.

In terms of other features, the Pure One S12 can run for up to 50 minutes of continuous cleaning per charge, while manual mode offers up to 145 watts of suction. There's even a smart app that can be used for performance monitoring, maintenance reminders, and more. And all for a price that has to be seen to be believed.