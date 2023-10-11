Save 30% With These Greenworks Garden Tools

Gardening can be a wonderful way to destress and relax, but only if you have the right tools for the job. Now you can get those tools while saving 30% thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day and these Greenworks deals.

These discounts are available on a handful of different garden tools including a cordless string trimmer, a pole saw and more. And because (almost) all of these products are battery-powered, you won't have to fight with cables and plugs. The only one that requires a cable is the pressure washer, and considering that needs a water supply we'll let it off.

There are six deals on offer here, ranging from a $105 cordless trimmer to a $91 cordless hedge trimmer, all of which have 30% taken off their original asking price. That pressure washer we mentioned? That'd cost you just $133, which is a lot less than the $190 that everyone else has already paid. The biggest savings come from the Greenworks 10-inch brushless pole saw and pole hedge trimmer combo -- a product that's now $245, down from $350.

None of these discounts will ask you to enter a code or clip a coupon, but we'd be remiss if we didn't warn you that these prices could go away pretty soon. Amazon's special Prime Big Deals Day event runs until the end of the day and after that, it's anyone's guess how much these gardel tools will cost. We'd suggest that you consider placing your order now to lock these prices in if you want to get 30% off.