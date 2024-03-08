Save 30% on the Best Security Cam of 2024 with Arlo's Daylight Saving Deal

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K security cam currently sits atop a few of our best recommendations, including taking the top outdoor security camera and overall security camera position. But there's a small problem: It's usually pricey, reserved for those who are willing to pay well over $200 for a single cam.

Right now, that's changed: For Arlo's daylight saving deal, you can grab the Pro 5S 2K cam for about 30% off, now down to $180 for a very limited time.

A quick review: This camera is packed with the latest features from Arlo, including 2K resolution, two-way audio communication, color night vision (plus a spotlight), a 12x zoom option, smart detection and a wide 160-degree field of view. The high weather resistance keeps it going in any weather or temperature, while the excellent smart home compatibility supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings (Apple, once again, gets left behind). And as a battery cam, you can put it nearly anywhere inside or outside your home.

Arlo's compact cams also make a great bundled discount. Arlo

If you want to jump into an even larger home security system, Arlo's daylight saving deals extend to many different packages, most with excellent savings. This Pro 5 Camera bundle gives you three Pro 5S cameras and an Arlo 2K wireless video doorbell for 49% off, currently at $400, an even better deal if you have a large house to protect. Or you can save 40% on this Arlo pack of three Pro 4 cameras with a dual charging station for their batteries.

Take a look at all the deals here.

Arlo's cams pair well with an Arlo subscription plan to add video storage, audio detection and some other important features. The Arlo Secure Plus plan recently arrived on our list of the best home monitoring plans you can get for under $20, offering 24/7 emergency assistance and other features for the mid-tier plan at $18 per month.