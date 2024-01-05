Save $250 off This Eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum That Mops, Too

Choosing a great robot vacuum can be a bewildering process, but Eufy -- a brand in the Anker family -- is a great starting point for affordable options. And now you can pick up one of its premium offerings with a deep, deep discount.

The well-reviewed Eufy Clean X9 Pro would normally set you back a pretty penny, around $900 in fact. But if you place an order from Amazon today that price falls to just $650, a price that doesn't require that you fiddle with any discount codes or remember any pesky coupons. And with free delivery for Amazon Prime subscribers you could have your new robot vacuum cleaning your floors this weekend.

In terms of features, it's easy to see why this robot vacuum is at the premium end of the market. For starters, it doesn't just vacuum -- the Clean X9 Pro can also mop your floors as well, perfect for those with hard floors. The cleaner will also lift its mop automatically whenever carpet is detected, ensuring you won't wind up with wet rugs and other floor coverings.

Other features include a self-emptying function, impressive suction figures and AI obstacle avoidance. That ensures that your new robot vacuum will use its time-of-flight sensors to detect obstacles and avoid them -- including cables, the bane of many a vacuum's existence. Even the dust bin is smart, with the Eufy app reminding you to empty it after every 10 hours of cleaning.

Prefer your cleaning a little more manual? Check out our collection of the best cordless vacuum deals instead.