Save 25% on Nike, Under Amour and More at Macy's Spring Sale

While Amazon's Spring Sale brings volumes of savings, Macy's is celebrating the first week of spring with a sale of its own. Right now, you can save 25% on Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Puma, Reebok and other top brand athletic wear and shoes. With everything from running shoes to workout wear, there are some big brands with some big discounts you can nab right now. Don't wait, though, because while many items will remain on sale through the week, a lot of the biggest deals end March 25 at midnight PDT.

Right now, you'll find Men's Under Armour Tech logo shorts are down to $23 from $30. The Under Armour Rival full zip fleece hoodie costs just $49 (save $16), and the Under Armour Charged Assert 5050 running sneakers are marked down to $50 from the regular price of $80. Other highlights of the sale include the classic Men's Adidas track jacket, down to $41 (save $14) and coordinating bottoms for $34 (save $11).

You can also find more than 100 different men's sneakers on sale, including the Nike Revolution running sneakers, marked down to $53 from $70. And the Nike Men's E-Series casual sneakers are just $56, down from $75, a $19 savings. There are also tons of basics like Nike Cushioned Training crew socks, marked down from $22 to just $17 for a pack of three. And with a little bit of winter still on the horizon for much of the US, it's a great time to score the Nike Storm-FIT Windrunner insulated puffer jacket, regularly priced at $250 and currently $160 (save $90).

Women can get some retro-style kicks with the Nike high-top Mid 77s, marked down from $105 to $84. Or slip on some Puma Better Foam Prowl casual training sneakers, which are just $40 down from $65. And Nike's AirMax INTRLK Lite sneakers are currently $64, down from $85.

Kids aren't excluded from the savings, either. Get a pair of Nike Big Kid Court sneakers for $50, marked down from $67. Or opt for the Big Kid Air Max SC casual sneakersfor $55, down from $80, a $25 savings.

Macy's is also offering some decent discounts on home goods, with sitewide savings ranging from 20% to 50% off. You can get a beautiful 11-piece set of stainless steel cookware from The Cellar for just $120, marked down from $300 for a $180 savings. And the Ninja blender and food processing system is $150, down from $200. And as a last-act sale, there's a set of $400 J.A. Henckels knives marked down to $140.

Looking for something cheaper? You can find even more savings in our roundup of all the best Amazon Big Spring Sale buys under $25.