Save $181 Off This Self-Propelled Battery-Powered Lawn Mower, But Be Quick

Pushing a lawn mower around can be hard work, especially if you have a larger patch of grass that needs attention. A riding lawn mower can be a great way to take the load off, but they can be expensive, and not everyone needs something quite so extreme. But a self-propelled lawn mower? Now that's a different matter, and right now you can pick up this Greenworks 80-volt self-propelled lawn mower at a huge $181 discount and pay just $399 -- but you need to be quick. This Best Buy deal will only last until the end of the day, which means you could miss out if you don't act decisively.

This lawn mower can quickly cover up to half an acre on a single charge and then be charged to full again in just an hour. It's lightweight and quiet thanks to the battery technology in use, and the rear-wheel-drive setup features variable speed control to make sure you're always going at a speed that suits you.

In terms of cutting the grass, SmartCut technology monitors the grass conditions and then automatically adapts to provide the perfect power needed to get the job done. The lawn mower even features high-intensity LED headlights so you can keep on cutting even when the light starts to fade.

Missed out on this deal or need something a little different? Panic not, because we've collected all of the best electric lawn mower deals so you need never pay full price again.