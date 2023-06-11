Save $150 on This Bruvi Bundle to Instantly Brew Coffee, Espresso and More at Home

While Keurig is one of the most popular brands out there, it's not the only one with fast and convenient single-serve coffee makers. This versatile Bruvi brewer can whip up regular coffee, espresso and more in just minutes, and right now, you can snag it on sale. Amazon is already offering $50 off this Bruvi bundle

, and you can take another $100 off by activating the, dropping the price to $248. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Bruvi single-serve coffee maker makes getting your morning pick-me-up faster and easier than ever. It's versatile and can whip up seven different beverages, including coffee, espresso, cold brew and more and even scans each pod so that it's brewed at the optimum temperature for a superior flavor profile. It's equipped with a 70-ounce water tank that's removable so it's easy to clean and refill, and it has an adjustable drip tray so it can accommodate larger travel mugs. Plus, you can pair it with the Bruvi companion app on your phone for remote brewing, scheduling and more. This bundle includes the brewer, as well 20 coffee and espresso pods and a premium water filter kit. Just note that it is only compatible with Bruvi B-Pods and can't be used with pods from Keurig or other brands.