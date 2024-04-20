Save 15% Off Houswise's Fire Pits and More

The weather is getting warmer, which means if you've been wanting to pick up a fire pit then now is the perfect time. And Houswise currently has a few great options available at 15% off on Amazon right now. Use code SNTLD98B during checkout to snag your savings.

Fire pits are essentially outdoor fireplaces. They come in various sizes and shapes to fit your needs. If you love the idea of camping but you're not a fan of the great outdoors, use your backyard. Spark up your new fire pit, gather your family and friends and spend the evening basking in the warm glow. You can even toast some marshmallows for s'more while you're at it.

Houswise's large rectangular fire pit might be the ideal choice for most people. It's easy to use, portable and it works both inside and outside. For just $85, you'll get everything you need to get started right out of the box, including roasting sticks, a fire extinguisher and protective pads. This model also comes in four colors that'll perfectly complement any home decor.

There are smaller options, if you're on a budget or tight on space. The smaller square fire pit is available for $34 after $6 in savings with code SNTLD98B. Houswise even has a tabletop charcoal grill that typically retails for $60 but can be yours for $51. This would be perfect for tailgating events and those upcoming summer cookouts. You can also score discounts on Houswise's fire starter kits and fireplace fuel.

Now, if Houswise's pits and grills aren't what you're looking for, consider browsing our list of best fire pits and best grills. We've tested and reviewed all recommendations, and we're sure you'll find something that fits your lifestyle.