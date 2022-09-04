iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save $100 on This Versatile 9-Quart Bella Air Fryer Today Only at Best Buy

This large Bella Pro Series air fryer can do it all, and right now you can pick it up for just $80.
A black and stainless steel Bella air fryer against a blue background.
Bella

Whether you're looking to upgrade the air fryer you have, or are curious to see what all the buzz is about, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, you can pick up an advanced Bella Pro Series 9-quart air fryer on sale for $100 off, dropping the price down to just $80. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount. 

Read more: Everything to Know Before You Buy an Air Fryer

See at Best Buy

This Bella air fryer is perfect for whipping up both quick snacks and entire meals. It's equipped with two 4.5-quart compartments, each with their own heater, fan and cooking basket that can be used independently or together for a substantial 9 quarts of total cooking capacity. It delivers up to 1,800 watts of power, enough to roast an entire chicken, and has an adjustable temperature range of 90-450 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also easy to use thanks to the intuitive digital touch screen and six preset cooking programs -- air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. And the cooking basket, divider and crisping trays are removable and dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.