Save $100 on This Versatile 9-Quart Bella Air Fryer Today Only at Best Buy

Whether you're looking to upgrade the air fryer you have, or are curious to see what all the buzz is about, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, you can pick up an advanced Bella Pro Series 9-quart air fryer on sale for $100 off, dropping the price down to just $80. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.

This Bella air fryer is perfect for whipping up both quick snacks and entire meals. It's equipped with two 4.5-quart compartments, each with their own heater, fan and cooking basket that can be used independently or together for a substantial 9 quarts of total cooking capacity. It delivers up to 1,800 watts of power, enough to roast an entire chicken, and has an adjustable temperature range of 90-450 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also easy to use thanks to the intuitive digital touch screen and six preset cooking programs -- air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. And the cooking basket, divider and crisping trays are removable and dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.