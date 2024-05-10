Save $100 and Get the Party Started With This Gemini All-in-One Karaoke System

Karaoke is a relatively new form of entertainment in the grand scheme of things, first originating across Japan during the early 1970s. Now arguably more popular than ever, anyone looking to get their hands on a music machine of their own and belt out a ballad for friends, family and the neighbors can do so for less. Exclusive to Guitar Centre, the Gemini Party Caster karaoke system can be picked up for $250, thanks to a new $100 discount. Not a bad deal considering Memorial Day is only a few weeks away.

Not only does the karaoke speaker offer an eight-inch bass woofer and three-inch high-frequency tweeter to obtain quality playback but it also comes with two wireless UHF (ultra-high frequency) microphones that are designed for duets. On top of this, it has integrated Bluetooth streaming and USB/SD ports so you can display lyrics on any screen of your choice. Whether it's "Islands in the Stream" by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton or "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, taking to the stage with a singing partner is made simple.

What we particularly like about the Gemini Party Caster is its portability at 15.4 pounds (6.9kg), making it easy to use in a living room or outside space. There are also seven different LED lighting colors and plenty of modes to add a bit of illumination to any performance.

