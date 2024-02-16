X
Ring's Upgraded Video Doorbell Is Down to $60 (Normally $100)

If you're looking for a cheap video doorbell, Ring's excellent starter model is on deep discount for President's Day 2024.

A woman uses a small screwdriver to install a Ring Video Doorbell on white trim.

The Ring Video Doorbell comes with a battery but can be hardwired into your doorbell wiring, too.

 Amazon

Video doorbells offer a simple and useful entry point into smart home security -- but you usually have to pay over $100 to get there. But for President's Day 2024, Ring is offering a very limited-time deal: 40% off its 2nd-gen Ring Video Doorbell, now available for $60.

A video doorbell is an all-in-one security camera made for your front door (or nearby). Models like this Ring Doorbell include motion detection, app alerts through the Ring app and privacy zones you can set so the cam doesn't keep catching you mowing the lawn.

Two more things we like about this discounted model: You have options for a rechargeable battery (easy to use when the doorbell is always within reach) or a wired connection where your old doorbell used to be. Also, it works very well with Amazon Alexa, including the ability to show footage through an Echo Show or a Fire TV (sorry Google users, Amazon is keeping this one locked down).

A smartphone in someone's hand showing a landscape view of the Ring Doorbell live view with a woman waving on the screen.

Ring's app supports live views for free, but video storage will cost extra.

 Ring

We rarely see the Ring Video Doorbell drop this low, which makes it a great current pick if you don't have any security cams and want something for your front door that doesn't break the bank. Keep in mind, that you won't be able to record and share any captured video without a Ring Protect plan, but you can still get alerts and live views for free. 

