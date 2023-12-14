Put an Echo Show 5 Under the Tree for Just $30 With This Woot Deal

Whether you're already set up with a bunch of Alexa devices or looking to kick-start your smart home, the Echo Show 5 is an ideal pickup. It's one of the cheapest smart displays on the market, and with this limited-time Woot deal, you can nab one for even less with a 65% discount dropping it down to just $30. At this price, it's worth grabbing a few for friends and family as holiday gifts. The deal is only available through Dec. 18, though two of the available colors have already sold out so you're definitely going to want to order well before then to avoid missing out entirely.

The model on sale at Woot is the second generation, 2021 version of the Echo Show 5. But even thoguh it's recently been replaced by a newer 2023 model, it's still a solid little smart display that can serve as an alarm clock, smart photo frame or streaming music player.

It features a 5.5-inch screen, making it a great addition to an end table, nightstand or kitchen counter. As well as functioning as a smart speaker, the built-in screen opens up a world of new possibilities for more visual information, whether that's looking up the weather forecast, following along with a recipe or watching YouTube videos.

It also has a 2-megapixel camera so you'll be able to make video calls, though the quality won't be as good as using your iPhone for a FaceTime call. If you're mainly planning to use it for video calls, it's worth considering something like the 2021 Echo Show 8 which has a 13-megapixel camera and a larger display, both of which lend themselves well to that particular function, though it's a bit pricier at $55.

