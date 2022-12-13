Protect Your Home With This 12-Piece SimpliSafe Security Kit for $400 (Save $250)

Thanks to helpful new devices like wireless cameras and smart locks, you no longer need a pricey membership with companies like ADT to get effective home security. SimpliSafe makes our favorite do-it-yourself home security equipment on the market, and right now, you grab a bundle with everything you need to get started at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $250 off this , dropping the price down to $400. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

This 12-piece kit comes with everything you need to keep your home secure. The two outdoor security cameras are equipped with night vision, as well as a built-in motion sensor and spotlight to deter any would-be intruders. And there's an HD indoor camera so you can keep an eye on your entryway or a specific room. You'll also get six entry sensors that can detect when a door or window is opened, as well as a motion sensor with a range of up to 30 feet. And the easy-to-install keypad allows you to arm or disarm the system in seconds.

This kit also comes with a SimpliSafe base station, which sets off an alarm when activity is detected on one of the cameras or sensors. It even has a built-in backup battery in case it's unplugged or your home loses power. It's not required for the system to work, but SimpliSafe does offer an with police, fire and medical dispatch.