Protect Your Eyes With 25% Off Blue Light Blocking Lenses at Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical is one of our favorite places to buy glasses online, and you don't need a prescription to take advantage of its latest offer. Anyone who spends a lot of time staring at a screen should invest in a pair of blue light blocking glasses, and right now you can snag a pair for less. The online retailer is currently offering 25% off all Blokz blue light blocking lenses when you use the promo code BLOKZ23CNET at checkout.

The blue light emitted by computers, phone screens and other electronics can put a serious strain on your eyes and wreak havoc on your circadian rhythm, but using lenses that filter it out can help cut down on these harmful effects. Zenni allows you to add blue light filters to your regular prescription glasses or readers, or you can pick up a non-prescription pair without any vision correction. There are over 1,300 different frames to choose from, so you're sure to find a pair to match your style, and you can use the virtual try-on feature to see how they look.

This deal is available only through Dec. 24, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best glasses and contacts deals for even more eye care bargains.