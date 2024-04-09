Power Outdoor Adventures With $370 Off This Anker Solix Portable Power Station

Portable power stations can be extremely helpful, whether you need power on a camping trip or live in an area with frequent outages. They can be pricey, though, which is why deals like this one on the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station are worth jumping on. It's seeing a huge $370 off its retail price at Amazon, dropping it to only $629. That's a record-equalling low price there, though we don't know for how long the discount will remain.

The Anker Solix C1000 features on our list of the best portable power stations and tested well in our lab. It offers a 1,056-Wh capacity and can put out up to 2,400 watts of power. It has 11 ports, including AC, USB-A, USB-C and a car socket so you have plenty of ways to power your gear. And recharging the battery itself is pretty fast, going from flat to full in under an hour via the wall -- or you can top up using the sun's rays with up to 600 watts of solar input supported.

Speaking of solar, you can nab the Solix C1000 power station with a 100-watt solar panel for a discounted bundle price of $849, saving you $475 total. Bundles with additional panels are also on sale if you need more. The Solix expansion battery is discounted, too. Regularly $799, it's now on sale for $559.

If this isn't exactly what you were looking for, we've rounded up many more deals on generators and power stations to help you find the right option at the best price.