Post Cyber Monday Deal Sees PlayStation's Ghost of Tsushima for More Than Half Off
Ghost of Tsushima is still one of the most beautiful games on PS5, and it's on sale after Black Friday.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially over (even though many deals are still live), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, one of the best PS5 games available, is on sale at Best Buy for $30. And, if you haven't upgraded to a PS5, the PS4 version is also on sale for $22.
Ghost of Tsushima, first released in 2020 for the PS4, is a samurai open world action game that has you playing as a sword fighter set on taking on a Mongol invasion. The story portrays the struggles of honor and family while taking on an enemy that plays by a different set of rules. It's up to you, as the player, to either lean into personal integrity or jump toward brutal ruthlessness.
The gameplay, as you'd expect, involves lots of bloody swordplay. It borrows from classic samurai films and juxtaposes the Japanese countryside's serene grasses and fluttering flower petals with grotesque violence. It's definitely a worthy play for those that like single-player experiences. And the Director's Cut on PS5 only heightens all those graphical flourishes. Just make sure that, if you're buying this as a gift for a PS5 owner, that they have the version of the console with a disc slot.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping