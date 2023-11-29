Post Cyber Monday Deal Sees PlayStation's Ghost of Tsushima for More Than Half Off

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially over (even though many deals are still live), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, one of the best PS5 games available, is on sale at Best Buy for $30. And, if you haven't upgraded to a PS5, the PS4 version is also on sale for $22.

Ghost of Tsushima, first released in 2020 for the PS4, is a samurai open world action game that has you playing as a sword fighter set on taking on a Mongol invasion. The story portrays the struggles of honor and family while taking on an enemy that plays by a different set of rules. It's up to you, as the player, to either lean into personal integrity or jump toward brutal ruthlessness.

The gameplay, as you'd expect, involves lots of bloody swordplay. It borrows from classic samurai films and juxtaposes the Japanese countryside's serene grasses and fluttering flower petals with grotesque violence. It's definitely a worthy play for those that like single-player experiences. And the Director's Cut on PS5 only heightens all those graphical flourishes. Just make sure that, if you're buying this as a gift for a PS5 owner, that they have the version of the console with a disc slot.