Portable Sonos Roam Speakers Are Available With 25% Off Regular Prices Right Now

Sonos is well known for its top-notch home theater systems, but the brand can also help you upgrade your on-the-go audio experience. And though its speakers are notoriously expensive, you can find rare deals that makes it a little more affordable to invest in one without breaking the bank. Right now, both the Sonos Roam and the Roam SL are discounted by up to $46 at both Best Buy and Sonos, meaning you can snag one for as little as $119. That's a discount of 25% in both cases, making now the perfect time to pick up one of these portable mini speakers for yourself. The sale is slated to last through Jan. 6, so you don't have long left to score the reduced prices.

The Sonos Roam is one of our favorite portable mini Bluetooth speakers for 2023. It weighs less than a pound and has an ultracompact design for portability, plus it comes equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, is rated IP67 water- and dust-proof and delivers a good sound for its size. A full charge will deliver up to 10 hours of playback, depending on which settings you use. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and automatically optimizes sound based on your location. This speaker's main drawback is the hefty price tag of $179 -- but right now you can score the Roam for just $134 at Best Buy, which has price-matched the cost of buying from Sonos directly. That's a $46 discount.

But if you don't need a smart speaker per se and won't mind going without the voice-control features available on the Roam, you may prefer to opt for the cheaper Roam SL. It's discounted by $41 right now, bringing the price to just $119 at Best Buy -- once again price-matching the deal Sonos is offering.

Both companies are also sweetening the deal with some freebies when buying a Roam or Roam SL. Sonos is offering three months of Apple Music to new subscribers, while Best Buy is offering the same Apple Music trial as well as four months of SiriusXM for new subscribers. Be sure to check out other smart home deals to get all the devices you'll want for your home.