This Portable Gas Pizza Oven Is 37% Off and Arrives Before Christmas (Hint, Hint)

If you're on the hunt for a unique gift for a food lover, a pizza oven ticks a lot of boxes. Pizza ovens are fun, easy to operate and provide a great excuse to get the gang together and eat, although you might have to wait for some warmer weekends. Right now, an already budget-friendly pizza oven is even cheaper, down to $170 on Amazon and $100 off the sticker price.

We tested the Pizzacraft Pronto just this month (full review here) and liked its compact size, consistent heat and simple setup. It's also smaller and lighter than you're average at-home pie oven, making it easy to sling around the yard or bring on a camping trip or park barbecue.

The Pronto is gas-powered and easily connects to any portable or full-sized propane tank. It reaches up to 700 degrees F and will cook a personal pizza in under five minutes.

