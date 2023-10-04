Google Pixel Watch 2 Should Solve the First One's Biggest Shortcomings

Google has announced the Pixel Watch 2 with a new heart rate sensor, more safety features and faster performance. These changes build on the original Pixel Watch and address some (but not all) of the biggest criticisms I had about last year's model. It launches on Oct. 12 for $350, alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones.

The Pixel Watch 2 can automatically start and stop certain workouts, unlike the first version, and includes sensors for detecting temperature and potential signs of stress. This helps bridge the gap between the Pixel Watch and the Fitbit Sense 2. That's exactly what Google intended, according to James Park, vice president, general manager and co-founder of Fitbit.

Watch this: Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade 03:26

"The goal is to really make sure that it had the best of everything that Google was working on from Wear OS, etc., along with the best Fitbit health experiences as well, which wasn't true with the Pixel Watch 1," he said in an interview ahead of Google's event.

Otherwise, the Pixel Watch 2 gets a slew of additional improvements around health, safety and general performance. That includes what Google claims to be a more accurate heart rate sensor, training tools based on heart rate zones and running pace, a faster processor and a new safety alert option.

Taken together, these upgrades should make the Pixel Watch 2 feel like a stronger competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup and other rival watches, although I won't know for sure until I try it. The Pixel Watch 2 also doesn't have everything on my wish list; I'm still hoping for longer battery life and slimmer bezels framing the watch's circular screen.

Pixel Watch 2 gains more Fitbit features

The Pixel Watch already drew heavily from Fitbit's influence, and Google is taking that even further with the Pixel Watch 2. The new watch inherits Fitbit's sensors for tracking temperature and potential signs of stress.

Like the Fitbit Sense 2, the Pixel Watch 2 has a continuous electrodermal activity sensor (cEDA), which monitors tiny beads of sweat on your skin. It combines this data with heart rate variability, heart rate and skin temperature to look for possible stress signals throughout the day. But Google says factors like alcohol, caffeine and illness can also impact readings.

If the Pixel Watch 2 does detect what may be stress, it will nudge you to log your mood and relax by taking a walk or practicing a breathing exercise. Park says these options are important because users want more than just a notification when it comes to stress tracking.

"They not only want to know when it happens, or how it happens, but what to do about it," he said.

Exercise metrics are shown on the Pixel Watch 2. Richard Peterson/CNET

While I'm not convinced stress tracking will be a major selling point for most people, it's admirable to see the Pixel Watch catch up to the Fitbit Sense 2 when it comes to its health offerings given its higher price.

The Pixel Watch 2 also has a new heart rate sensor that uses multiple points of contact, which should mean it picks up more data and is therefore more accurate. It also brings high-and-low heart rate notifications to the Pixel Watch 2, another metric the original was lacking.

Google also added some new training options to the Pixel Watch 2 that should help it keep up with Apple and Samsung, both of which have added tools targeted at runners in recent years. Heart Zone Training, for example, sends alerts when you move between certain heart rate ranges during a workout, and the watch can also send cues to help keep you on pace during a run.

New timer for alerting emergency contacts

The Pixel Watch 2 has a new feature called Safety Check. Richard Peterson/CNET

Google is ramping up the Pixel Watch's safety features, similar to Apple. Safety Check allows you to set a timer for specific situations, such as if you're walking home, taking public transportation or hiking by yourself. When the timer expires, the watch will ask if you're alright and will give you the option to contact emergency services or share your location. If you don't answer, the Pixel Watch 2 will share your location with emergency contacts.

It sounds similar to the Check In feature Apple introduced for iPhones in iOS 17, which allows you to automatically notify a friend or family member when you've arrived at a specific location. Regardless, it's promising to see Google and Apple adopting safety features that are practical in everyday scenarios rather than just emergencies.

The Pixel Watch 2 gains another safety-oriented feature: Safety Signal. This enables features like Safety Check and emergency location sharing to work on the cellular-enabled Pixel Watch 2 even without a data plan. However, Safety Signal is only available for Fitbit Premium members.

Performance and battery life

While health and safety are where you'll see the biggest changes, Google says it's improved the Pixel Watch in other ways too. There's a new quad-core processor inside the watch that should bring faster performance, and the crown scrolls more smoothly. In the short time I had with the Pixel Watch 2, I noticed the crown feels slightly easier to twist.

However, it looks like the same large bezels are present on the Pixel Watch 2. While the borders framing the screen may not be noticeable when scrolling around menus, you might see them when using certain watch faces with colorful backgrounds. The Pixel Watch 2 has a slightly larger battery than the last model, although battery life appears to be generally the same, rated at 24 hours. The difference is that Google now claims it can last for a day with the always-on display feature activated.

The biggest physical change to the Pixel Watch 2 is on the watch casing's underside. Not only has Google added the aforementioned health sensors, but there's a new charging mechanism that's similar to the Fitbit Sense's. Google says this should supply a full day's worth of battery life in 75 minutes. But it's unclear whether that's a significant improvement since the first Pixel Watch can charge to 100% in about 80 minutes. It also means those upgrading from an old Pixel Watch won't be able to use their previous charger for the new model, but old Fitbit Sense and Versa chargers should work.

Software is also getting a boost thanks to Google's new Wear OS 4 operating system, which brings improvements to apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps and the Google Assistant. Google is also launching new Gmail and Calendar apps, as well as the ability to ask the Google Assistant for Fitbit health data. These requests are processed in the cloud, however, unlike the Apple Watch Series 9, which will process health-related queries on the device.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 2 feels like what the first model should have been. Google solved one of my biggest complaints by bringing the Pixel Watch up to speed with the Sense 2 in terms of health and fitness tracking. Safety Check is also a nice addition that should make the Pixel Watch 2 more useful in certain scenarios, such as when walking home alone at night. But I'd still like to see longer battery life, which is an industry-wide challenge for smartwatches beyond Google's.

The Pixel Watch 2 also still feels like it's playing catch-up rather than raising the bar for smartwatches. However, the first Pixel Watch did earn a CNET Editors' Choice award for its sharp looks and wide selection of exercise options. If the Pixel Watch 2 lives up to Google's claims, it could maintain that spot.