Pick Up Ninja's Thirsti Drink System for an All-Time Low Price, but Be Quick

The at-home sparkling water maker market is a competitive one, so when Ninja decided to enter it, people took notice. We decided to try it out, and while we found the Ninja Thirsti to be pretty great, the price could have been lower in our eyes. Thankfully, someone at QVC must have been paying attention because new customers can pick one up today for just $135 by entering the discount code NEW2024 during checkout. Make sure to do it soon as this deal isn't going to last for long.

Ninja's Thirsti is like an upgraded version of the SodaStream. Making simple sparkling water is just the start. You can add dozens of flavors from liquid pods that are loaded in the front of the machine and released into your drink with the touch of a button -- think of it as one of those pod-based coffee machines, but for water. The Thirsti also sports a few different carbonation options in case you want no bubbles, light bubbles or super fizzy water. You can also control the flavor potency via the easy digital control panel.

The dynamic drink system is designed to keep the whole family carbonated. There are sweetened pods including lemonade and sweet tea, all of which contain zero calories. You can even mix and match flavors since the machine holds two pods at once.

QVC is selling the Ninja Thirsti for the lowest price we've seen since it launched. Other retailers including Target and Amazon has it marked down to $150, but QVC is shaving another $35 off that $150 price if you're a new customer and you use the NEW2024 discount code.

The unit comes with one CO2 cartridge and eight flavor capsules to get you started. Refill cartridges and capsules can be bought separately from Ninja as needed.

