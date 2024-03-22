Pick Up 1TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Just $130 Right Now

Whether it's photos of your kids or work documents, having some form of cloud storage is the best way to make sure they're always available when you need them. But as files get bigger and bigger, having enough space for everything can be a problem, and more storage inevitably means higher prices. Luckily, you can get a great deal on Koofr cloud storage with 1TB of space discounted to just $130 on StackSocial when you use the coupon code KOOFR. That's a one-time fee for the storage space, meaning it won't recur or have further costs down the line. Considering Koofr's 1TB plan usually costs 10 euros (approximately $11) a month, it won't take long for this lifetime deal to prove cost-effective.

You can save a lot of files if you have 1TB of storage to play with. Whether you're saving videos, the latest chapter of that novel you're working on, or you need to keep track of your taxes, Koofr offers private and secure storage with no file size limit. Koofr also has some nice features like helping to recognize duplicate files, batch file-renaming, and built-in encryption. If you want to keep your files online for whatever reason, and you've less than 1TB of them, this lifetime Koofr cloud storage deal could well be the answer you've been looking for.

