Today Only: The PetHair Slam Robot Vacuum Is Down to $220 at Best Buy (Save $680)

Robot vacuums tackle floors for you, so you can nix daily vacuuming off of your to-do list for good. And if you're a pet owner constantly trying to keep shedding at bay, you won't want to miss this deal. Today only, Best Buy has discounted Bobsweep's PetHair Slam robot vacuum cleaner by $680, bringing the price down to $220. It has three suction settings and is designed get even the toughest pet hair off of your hard floors and carpets. This offer will expire tonight, Aug. 1, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

This vacuum has a main brush and two side brushes that help collect pet hair and other debris from your floors. It's also equipped with lidar technology and sensors that will map your house to ensure a through cleaning and keep your vacuum safe from ledges. Plus, this vacuum cleans for up to 150 minutes per charge and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience. Additionally, you can use the Bobsweep mobile app to control where and when your vacuum cleans and even schedule cleanings in advance. For homes with pets looking for a budget-friendly way to keep pet hair and other debris under control, this is a solid deal.