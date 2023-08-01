X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Today Only: The PetHair Slam Robot Vacuum Is Down to $220 at Best Buy (Save $680)

Keep your floors clean from pet hair and other debris with this discounted robot vacuum from Bobsweep.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Bobsweep PetHair Slam Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner is displayed against a mint background.
Bobsweep/CNET

Robot vacuums tackle floors for you, so you can nix daily vacuuming off of your to-do list for good. And if you're a pet owner constantly trying to keep shedding at bay, you won't want to miss this deal. Today only, Best Buy has discounted Bobsweep's PetHair Slam robot vacuum cleaner by $680, bringing the price down to $220. It has three suction settings and is designed get even the toughest pet hair off of your hard floors and carpets. This offer will expire tonight, Aug. 1, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

See at Best Buy

This vacuum has a main brush and two side brushes that help collect pet hair and other debris from your floors. It's also equipped with lidar technology and sensors that will map your house to ensure a through cleaning and keep your vacuum safe from ledges. Plus, this vacuum cleans for up to 150 minutes per charge and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience. Additionally, you can use the Bobsweep mobile app to control where and when your vacuum cleans and even schedule cleanings in advance. For homes with pets looking for a budget-friendly way to keep pet hair and other debris under control, this is a solid deal. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances