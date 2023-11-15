Dollar Flight Club 2-Pack Premium Plus Lifetime Membership Deal Lets You Take Flight With a Friend

If wanderlust is your middle name, but your budget doesn't always support your dreams, you need a better plan. Right now, thanks to early Black Friday discounts, you can get two two lifetime memberships to Dollar Flight Club for just $120, so you can get one for yourself and one for your favorite travel partner. This package has a value of $3380, so that's a $3260 discount.

If you're looking for a single lifetime Premium Plus membership to Dollar Flight Club, Stacksocial also has a deal for that. Get one Premium Plus membership for $100, a 94% discount. For both deals, buy now and redeem within 30 days of purchase date.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating. It includes both domestic and international deals. Sign up and add up to four home airports, then you'll get instant alerts for deals near you. Book tickets through Dollar Flight Club's website or directly in its app.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

In addition to savings on flights, you also get perks like up to 50% off deals from travel-related partners including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry. You also get travel tips directly from the experts at Dollar Flight Club. Be sure to check out our favorite luggage deals so you can start fresh in the New Year. And don't forget to check out the wide array of Stacksocial's Black Friday deals you won't want to miss.