CNET's Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Has Never Been Cheaper, Down to $280 on Amazon

Robot vacs were once a far-off Jetson's fantasy; then a pricey splurge. Now, you find affordable autonomous vacuums to do your bidding for you. No robot vac we've tested presented better bang for the buck than Dreametech's D10 Plus and it's currently 30%, down to an all-time low price on Amazon during the retailer's Big Spring Sale.

In our grueling tests to find the best robot vacuums for 2024, the D10 Plus tallied high marks for its performance on medium- and low-pile rugs and outmatched far more expensive robot vacuums at removing dirt from hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin that lasts up to 45 days before you have to empty it.

It's not just the top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $400, is discounted to $200. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more. Have more hard floor surfaces than rug? Consider the Dreametech H12 Pro wet-dry vacuum, which includes a drying feature, so you don't have to wait to use the room after cleaning. The H12 Pro is usually $560, but is on sale right now for $300 for the spring sale.