Our Favorite Robot Vacuum of 2024 Is Back Down to Its Lowest Ever Price

With summer on the way, the last thing you want to do is be stuck inside your home doing boring chores. Robot vacuums are super useful and convenient, but some of them can be a pricey splurge. No robot vac we've tested presented better bang for the buck than Dreame's D10 Plus, and it's currently $120 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the product page. This drops the price down to just $280, which matches the all-time lowest price this has sold for.

In our grueling tests to find the best robot vacuums for 2024, the D10 Plus tallied high marks for its performance on medium- and low-pile rugs and outmatched far more expensive robot vacuums at removing dirt from hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin that lasts up to 45 days before you have to empty it.

It's not just the top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $300, is discounted to $210 over on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more.

For more of our favorite cleaning picks, see our list of best stick vacuums and top-rated power washers for 2024.