Our Favorite Music Streamer Is on Sale for Black Friday (Save Up to $44)

The WiiM Pro and Pro Plus are on sale for Black Friday.

2 min read
The Wiim media streamer and its remote

The WiiM media streamer and its voice remote.

 Linkplay

Streaming is one of the biggest things to happen to music since the MP3, but it's not always cheap or easy to get your music from your phone onto your stereo. The $49 Chromecast Audio was a godsend, amid a sea of $400 dongles, and it was a great shame when it was discontinued. The WiiM Pro picks up where the Google device left off, and it's able to challenge those more expensive adapters at their own game. Along with the Pro Plus, you can now pick up a WiiM streamer at a great price for Black Friday.

The new WiiM Pro Plus has the best capabilities of the company's three devices and it's also seeing the deepest discount. It includes Wi-Fi, Ethernet, digital optical and digital coax. The streamer includes support for AirPlay 2, Alexa Casting, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Chromecast built-in. While the Pro is Roon Ready, the company says that certification is coming soon for the Plus version.

The WiiM Pro Plus features a comprehensive control app for iOS and Android, and it also ships with a voice-capable remote. With a price that's closer to the WiiM Pro on a normal day it's my pick of the three.

If you don't need the upgraded DAC or input streaming, the WiiM Pro is an excellent device, with great sound and unprecedented streaming support. At $30 off, this CNET Editors' Choice winner is at the best price we've seen. Read my full review of the WiiM Pro here. (Note when we reviewed it, it was $149 even though Amazon's list price is $169.)

Lastly, The WiiM Mini offers a cut-down price but it's also cut down in capabilities. It doesn't have Chromecast or the RCA inputs. It looks OK, but there's a whole bunch of competitive AirPlay dongles out there, even at the new sale price. 