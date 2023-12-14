Our Code Gets You 25% Off Playfinity's Gaming Soccer Ball

Football is life. Well, it depends on who you ask but if you are a soccer fan then this Playfinity deal might be appealing. Playfinity combines physical and virtual gameplay to get outdoors and have fun while staying active. To get started, you'll need the gaming ball, which typically retails for $129 but is available for under $100 with our coupon code. If you use code CNET25 at checkout, you'll get 25% off and pay just $97.

Playfinity promises to provide a soccer experience like never before. The ball itself connects to the Playfinity FC app on your phone. This helps you track your progress, connect with a global community with the same passion and even challenge friends. The ball and app also track distance, airtime, number of kicks and speed. This ball would make a great gift for the football/soccer fan in your life or an even better gift for you if that's your thing.

The Playfinity ball is similar to the Adidas miCoach smart ball but with a more affordable price tag and gamified approach. Now, if you want more options for toys, we have a list of the best holiday toys around, some great desk toys and more tech-focused toys for the big kids in on your lists.