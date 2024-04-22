Order Mom 24 Long-Stem Roses for Just $25 While This Deal Lasts

If you're yet to do your Mother's Day gift buying and you want to avoid being a last-minute shopper, this deal from StackSocial can help you do just that while saving some money. It saves you 64% when you buy two dozen (24) long-stem roses, bringing the price down to $25.

When you make the purchase, you're buying a digital voucher to redeem at Rose Farmer's website, where you can put in all your delivery details for the flowers. Since the team at Rose Farmer's is picking flowers daily, the colors of the bouquets will vary, but they'll all be fresh. Note that delivery cost is not included in this deal.

These are long-stem roses and they're delivered right to your loved one. It only ships to physical addresses (no PO boxes) and deliveries are only made Monday through Friday, no weekends. It's recommended to pick a delivery date a day or two earlier than you absolutely want them to be there, in order to accommodate for any unexpected shipping delays.

This deal is only available for a few more days, so be sure to get your order in now if you don't want to miss out.