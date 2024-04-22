X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Order Mom 24 Long-Stem Roses for Just $25 While This Deal Lasts

There's still plenty of time to get some flowers ordered to show Mom your love and appreciation.

Jared DiPane Writer
Jared DiPane is a writer on CNET's Commerce Team specializing in finding the best deals and tips on how to maximize your money. With over 10 years of experience, he's managed commerce content and initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not deal hunting, he's likely spending time with his family, building something or researching his next big purchase.
Expertise Deals and Shopping Tips
See full bio
Jared DiPane
rose flowers in assorted colors
StackSocial

If you're yet to do your Mother's Day gift buying and you want to avoid being a last-minute shopper, this deal from StackSocial can help you do just that while saving some money. It saves you 64% when you buy two dozen (24) long-stem roses, bringing the price down to $25. 

See at StackSocial

When you make the purchase, you're buying a digital voucher to redeem at Rose Farmer's website, where you can put in all your delivery details for the flowers. Since the team at Rose Farmer's is picking flowers daily, the colors of the bouquets will vary, but they'll all be fresh. Note that delivery cost is not included in this deal.

These are long-stem roses and they're delivered right to your loved one. It only ships to physical addresses (no PO boxes) and deliveries are only made Monday through Friday, no weekends. It's recommended to pick a delivery date a day or two earlier than you absolutely want them to be there, in order to accommodate for any unexpected shipping delays. 

This deal is only available for a few more days, so be sure to get your order in now if you don't want to miss out.