One of Our Favorite Outdoor Ovens Is at a Bargain Price in the QVC Discovery Days Sale

Not all the best grills for 2024 have to be giant six-burner behemoths. Having a small outdoor grill that can give you that wood smoke taste is often more helpful if you are feeding just one or two people. The Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor grill is the perfect size to make a family meal and, because of the helpful little smoker, you get the same cooked-over-coals taste from this electric oven as you would with a charcoal grill. Right now, you can get the 8-in-1 grill at QVC in its Discovery Days Sale for just $320, saving you $80 on the standard price. This offer is only available until Sunday, so grab it as soon as you can.

Not only does the Woodfire grill come with a pellet smoking pot, but it also has several great accessories to make the most of it. The cooking pan is excellent for slow roasting or high-heat cooking of vegetables or burnt ends, while the ceramic plate makes excellent homemade pizza. The pizza is especially delicious if you use the pellet smoke to infuse it with that smokey taste. It even comes with a pizza peel to lift the hot pizza out safely.

I've been using the 8-in-1 Woodfire grill over the entire winter and it's easily one of my favorite grills for quick and easy meals with a smokey taste. I've even cooked a few frozen pizzas in there when I'm in a hurry. They taste way better when you add smokey mesquite flavor, trust me!

