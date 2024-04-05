Official Apple Watch Leather Link Band Is Just $40 at Woot While Supplies Last

Whether you're rocking the latest Apple Watch Series 9 or one of the older models, watch bands don't come much cooler than the Apple Leather Link. It's versatile enough for any occasion and the soft leather feels great against the skin. But at $99 it's far from the cheap option unless you can find a great deal. And we've found you a pretty stellar one. Right now Woot will sell you the Leather Link in one of various size and length configurations as well as two different colors for just $40.

Apple doesn't only make one of the best smartwatches around, but it's also responsible for some of the best bands, too. In the case of the Leather Link, the construction is the key thanks to the use of Venezian leather that's been handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy.

If that isn't enough, the concealed magnets that allow for a firm yet highly customizable fit should be enough to get you interested, while the super-thin design means you won't have to walk around with a massive chunk of leather stuck to your wrist. The band is available for the 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches and there are two lengths to choose from to ensure you get the perfect fit without any extra band flapping around.

Don't worry if you don't yet have an Apple Watch to go with your new band, because we've got you covered. Our list of the very best Apple Watch deals will have something for everyone, and now you can save cash on your fancy new band as well.