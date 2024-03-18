Now's Your Chance to Score a Breville Espresso Machine for Under $400
The Breville Duo Temp and a slew of other Breville espresso makers are 20% off for today only.
An espresso machine is one appliance you don't want to skimp on when purchasing, or you'll be hauling it to the dump before long. But the cost can be shocking for a decent machine with precise and even extraction. Breville makes some of the best and most reliable at-home espresso machines in the middle range and one of its most popular models just dropped under $400 on Amazon.
The Breville Duo Temp Pro espresso machine normally sells for $500 but you can grab one on Amazon for $400. The price for this sleek coffee brewer typically hovers around $475 and rarely goes under $400. The Duo Temp includes a built-in steam wand to make foamy goodness and it purges (cleans) itself after every use.
Nearly all of Breville's espresso machines are 20% sale on Amazon for today only, including the souped-up Breville Touch Espresso Maker with digital controls and built-in bean grinder. That model is down to $800 (save $200). The same model without the touchscreen, the Breville Barista Pro, is down to $680 (normally $850)
See the full slate of Breville espresso machines on sale here.