Ninja's Foodi Air Fryer Is on Sale for $224, a Discount of $106

For those who haven't had the pleasure of owning an air fryer, this is your chance to get one of the best countertop ovens and air fryers out on the market. The Ninja Foodi 13-in-1 dual heat air fryer is usually $330, but it's on sale right now for just $224. That means you'll get it for 32% off and save $106. This deal only lasts today, so get yours while you can.

The has deal heat technology, which means you can get temperatures up to 500 degrees on the SearPlate and up to 500 degrees of rapid cyclonic air, allowing you to sear and crisp at the same time. Thirteen different settings include air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate and reheat in the same appliance.

The oven has a powerful 1,800 watts and comes with a smart thermometer. I have a version of it (without the thermometer), and I use it for anything that fits in there rather than a traditional oven. It heats up incredibly quickly and cooks food much faster than a large oven. The countertop oven also flips over so you can save counter space when you aren't using it.