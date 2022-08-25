Ninja's Do-It-All Coffee Maker Is Down to $120 (Save $80)

It can be hard to make the perfect cup of joe to fit everyone's preferences, but with a versatile coffee maker, you can please every coffee drinker in your house.

If you've got a whole house of coffee drinking types, Ninja's CFP201 DualBrew System might be the simplest way to keep a happy home and it is $80 off right now, down to just $120 right now at both and for a limited time.

The clever Ninja coffee station makes a 12-cup pot of classic drip coffee and strong brew for pouring over ice or making lattes and cappuccinos. It also brews K-Cups in case you have any flavored-coffee drinkers or hot chocolate lovers. There are K-Cups made in just about every flavor from every hot beverage producer so this machine is bound to make at least one thing that everyone in the house likes.

You can easily program the machine to begin brewing before you wake up and then keeps it warm until the pot is kicked. It also has a removable 60-ounce water reservoir for easy filling, as well as both a clean function and dishwasher-safe parts to that you can keep your unit clean.

We haven't tested this model but we're generally big fans of the Ninja brand. The DualBrew system gets high marks in purchase reviews on Amazon and Best Buy.

