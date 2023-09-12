New Mario Switch Configurations Are Available to Preorder Now

The Nintendo Switch is arguably the best handheld game console on the market today and it has been for years at this point. Now there are two new Mario-themed bundles available for preorder.

These new bundles are set for release Oct. 6. One of them, the bundle with the standard Switch, even comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in for good measure for just $300.

The other bundle even gets you the best Nintendo Switch of all -- the OLED model -- that has a bigger display for even more mobile gaming fun for $350. Its larger 7-inch OLED display looks stunning. You can read our Nintendo Switch OLED review to get the lowdown. Keep in mind that you get extra storage with this model, too. All you need to do now is pick the one you like best.

These devices aren't new hardware-wise -- save for the red Joy-Cons and dock on the Mario-themed OLED model -- so don't worry about upgrading if you're already a proud Switch owner.

We don't know whether there are likely to be any stock shortages for these new models once Oct. 6 rolls around. Nintendo doesn't have a great track record with these things, so consider a preorder if you want to pick up one of these new bundles.