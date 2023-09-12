New Mario Switch Configurations Are Available to Preorder Now
Show off your fandom with the new Mario red Switch OLED or bundle Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the standard Switch.
The Nintendo Switch is arguably the best handheld game console on the market today and it has been for years at this point. Now there are two new Mario-themed bundles available for preorder.
These new bundles are set for release Oct. 6. One of them, the bundle with the standard Switch, even comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in for good measure for just $300.
The other bundle even gets you the best Nintendo Switch of all -- the OLED model -- that has a bigger display for even more mobile gaming fun for $350. Its larger 7-inch OLED display looks stunning. You can read our Nintendo Switch OLED review to get the lowdown. Keep in mind that you get extra storage with this model, too. All you need to do now is pick the one you like best.
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is a great starter kit if you're buying your first Switch.
The bundle comes with the standard Nintendo Switch with red and blue Joy-Cons as well as a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You also get three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in for free. That gets you access to online play and a whole lot more -- like more than 100 classic Super NES, NES and Game Boy games!
The OLED Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly the best of the bunch thanks to its larger 7-inch OLED display. That's bigger than the standard model's 6.2-inch display, and the OLED construction ensures better color and contrast.
This version comes with a pair of red Joy-Cons as well as a new all-red dock, which will look great in any Mario-loving home.
These devices aren't new hardware-wise -- save for the red Joy-Cons and dock on the Mario-themed OLED model -- so don't worry about upgrading if you're already a proud Switch owner.
We don't know whether there are likely to be any stock shortages for these new models once Oct. 6 rolls around. Nintendo doesn't have a great track record with these things, so consider a preorder if you want to pick up one of these new bundles.
