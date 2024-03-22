Nab This Rugged Portable Cooler at 50% Off With Our Exclusive Promo Code

Spring is officially here meaning warm days are ahead. If you're looking ahead to summer road trips or days at the beach, you're going to want a way to keep your drinks cold even in the most sweltering heat. For that, a cooler is an essential pickup. Thankfully, right now you can save 50% on one at Wellbots with an exclusive code for CNET readers. The Acopower LionCooler Pro PX50 drops to just $399 when you use code CNETCOOL50 at checkout, half off its nearly $800 list price.

The Acopower LionCooler Pro is a portable, all-terrain, wheeled cooler that refrigerates or freezes. It features a telescoping handle, built-in bottle opener, outside water bottle or accessory pouches, and straps to tie on any extra gear to the top of the cooler. The unit cools down in 20 minutes, with a range anywhere from -4 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can keep things frozen or just make sure your drinks are at optimum drinking temperature. The temperature can be controlled either on the digital LCD display or via an app on your phone. And it's an iceless cooler, so you don't have to worry about soggy sandwiches. You can use AC, 12-volt DC in the car, or solar panels to recharge the internal battery.

This price includes the cooler, removable battery -- which can be used as a multifunction power bank -- as well as an AC adapter, car charger cable, and a solar charging cable, though a compatible solar panel is a separate purchase.