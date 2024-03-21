Nab This Helpful Password Manager for Under $1 Per Month for Your First Year

It can be frustrating to forget your password when you're in a hurry to access vital information. And carrying around a notebook all the time is not only rarely feasible, but it actually puts you at greater risk of losing your passwords or having someone else get access to that information. If you want a secure way to keep all your passwords readily available, investing in a password manager is a good idea. And they can be affordable, too. Right now, RoboForm is offering a 60% discount on a one-year subscription to its premium plan to new subscribers. That drops the price to just $1 per month.

The premium subscription has 256-bit AES encryption to keep your data safe and will allow you unlimited password storage across multiple browsers and devices, which will help you auto-fill forms to save time. Plus, you can use RoboForm to generate passwords and help you replace weak passwords for stronger options. The platform will even alert you if your passwords are found in documented breaches. You can also easily import your passwords saved in your browser, from another password manager or via CSV. And if you need to share passwords with trusted contacts, you can securely do that without exposing sensitive information, assigning access levels based on your needs.

After your first year, the subscription cost returns to $29.88 per year. It's worth noting that RoboForm offers a family plan for up to five users, which is also discounted right now. And there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is a great opportunity to try it out if you've never used a password manager before.

With RoboForm, transferring your passwords is such an easy process that moving from one computer to another won't be a hassle. If you're considering upgrading your current device, we've gathered plenty of laptop deals and MacBook deals to help you snag one at a great price.