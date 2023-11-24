Nab an Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Its Best Price Yet This Black Friday

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has only been around for a few weeks but you can already get at a pretty big discount. You can thank the Black Friday fun for that, with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 now yours for just $730 so long as you clip the on-page coupon.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

This Black Friday Apple Watch deal might not stick around for long of course, with current sales likely to run for just a few days before they're gone for good. The good news: This deal is available on multiple different band combinations so be sure to have your preferred one selected before you add your new watch to your cart.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest wearable that Apple has to offer and it comes with a huge 49mm display and high-recision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness or just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for wearing on your next adventure. This might be the rugged Apple Watch but you still get access to all the usual Apple Watch goodness including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more.

Not sure that an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is for you? There are plenty of other Amazon Black Friday deals to be had if you'd rather treat yourself to something different this holiday season.