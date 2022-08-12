Samsung Event: Everything Announced Disney Plus Price Hike NFL Preseason Schedule Deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4 Best 65-Inch TV Origin PC Evo17-S Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Monkeypox Myths
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Nab 20% Off All Pearl Jewelry at Sterling Forever

It's not everyday there's a sale on jewelry. Get pieces that are durable and beautiful all in one.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A pair of pearl earrings and a snake ring on a green background
Sterling Forever

Sterling Forever is back with a new offer for 20% off all pearl jewelry using the offer code PEARLS. There's no visible end date, but there are several options to shop for if something happens to sell out. And, when you spend $75, you'll get free shipping too.

See at Sterling Forever

While Sterling Forever is known for its durable sterling silver pieces, this brand also has pearl jewelry available to purchase, including necklaces, bracelets and rings. But a sizable amount of earrings you can get too that will make any outfit pop.

When you take the discount into account, a pair of Chains & Pearls Chandelier Drop earrings are $74, saving you $18. These earrings have three chains hanging with a pearl on each of them, and you can get these in 14K gold or rhodium plated brass. Another fun choice are these Slithering Snake & Pearl Drop earrings for $42 (save $10) that features a twisted snake as the base and a dangling pearl on the end of it. Also, if you love a more traditional earring, then these Sterling Silver Mae Pearl hoops for $48 (save $12) or a pair of Theodora hoops for $72 (save $19) will do just fine.

You can pair these earrings with a necklace such as this Antoinette Layered necklace for $75 or an Entwined Serpent & Pearl ring for $42. Whether you want to mix and match or just snag one piece of jewelry, there's a sizable amount on sale that will fit nicely with the rest of your jewelry collection.

Read more: Best Jewelry Box 2022

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.