Nab 20% Off All Pearl Jewelry at Sterling Forever

Sterling Forever is back with a new offer for all pearl jewelry using the offer code PEARLS. There's no visible end date, but there are several options to shop for if something happens to sell out. And, when you spend $75, you'll get free shipping too.

While Sterling Forever is known for its durable sterling silver pieces, this brand also has pearl jewelry available to purchase, including necklaces, bracelets and rings. But a sizable amount of earrings you can get too that will make any outfit pop.

When you take the discount into account, a pair of are $74, saving you $18. These earrings have three chains hanging with a pearl on each of them, and you can get these in 14K gold or rhodium plated brass. Another fun choice are these for $42 (save $10) that features a twisted snake as the base and a dangling pearl on the end of it. Also, if you love a more traditional earring, then these for $48 (save $12) or a pair of for $72 (save $19) will do just fine.

You can pair these earrings with a necklace such as this for $75 or an for $42. Whether you want to mix and match or just snag one piece of jewelry, there's a sizable amount on sale that will fit nicely with the rest of your jewelry collection.

